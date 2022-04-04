Indian Railways Cancels These 145 Trains Today; Here’s How to Check Full List

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Indian Railways has decided to cancel 145 trains, change the origin station of 11 and short terminate 11 on Monday, April 4 due to maintenance and operational reasons. Among those cancelled are trains that operates between Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu among others. Indian Railway have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website for the passengers’ convenience. The national transporter have requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

HERE’S LIST OF FEW TRAINS CANCELLED TODAY:

03591, 03592, 04305, 04306, 04337,

04338, 04825, 04826, 05091, 05092,

05135, 05146, 05169, 05170, 05171,

05172, 05445, 05446, 07795, 07906,

07907, 08303, 08304, 08437, 08438,

08737, 08738, 08739, 08740, 08755,

08756, 09110, 09113, 09440, 09444,

10102, 11119, 11265, 11266, 11271,

11272, 11601, 11602, 12110, 12767,

14010, 14235, 14236, 14307, 14308,

15043, 15044, 15211, 15212, 15532,

15777, 15778, 18235, 18236, 18247,

18248, 18413, 18414, 20935, 20948,

20949, 22161, 22162, 22453, 22454,

22483, 31311, 31312, 31411, 31414,

31443, 31450, 31617, 31622, 32211,

34111, 34112, 34352, 34412, 34511,

34711, 34714, 36033, 36034, 36811,

36812, 36854, 37211, 37213, 37214,

37216, 37246, 37253, 37305, 37306,

37307, 37308, 37309, 37312, 37316,

37319, 37327, 37330, 37335, 37338,

37343, 37348, 37354, 37385, 37386,

37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 37611,

37614, 37657, 37782, 37783, 37785,

37786, 52965, 52966

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check list of short terminated trains.

