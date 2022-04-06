Indian Railways Cancels These 152 Trains Today; Here’s How To Check Full List

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Indian Railways has cancelled 152, changed sourced station of 13 and short terminated 10 trains on Wednesday, April 6 due to operational reasons. Among those cancelled are trains that operates between Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan among others. The national transporter have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website for the passengers’ convenience. It have requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

HERE’S LIST OF FEW TRAINS CANCELLED ON APRIL 6:

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check list of short terminated trains.

