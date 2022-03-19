Indian Railways Cancels These 265 Trains Today; Here’s How to Check Full List

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Indian Railways has decided to cancel 265 trains, change the origin station of 9 and short terminate 12 on Saturday, March 19 due to operational reasons. Among those cancelled are trains that operates between Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Bihar, Karnataka, Odisha and Tamil Nadu among others.
Indian Railway puts up a list of cancelled trains on its website for the passengers’ convenience. NTES app also has information about this. Railways have requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.
HERE’S LIST OF FEW TRAINS CANCELLED TODAY:
00105 , 00123 , 03042 , 03051 , 03052
03057 , 03068 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087
03091 , 03094 , 03195 , 03411 , 03461
03468 , 03529 , 03530 , 03578 , 03591
03592 , 04620 , 05135 , 05146 , 05167
05168 , 05171 , 05172 , 05219 , 05245
05331 , 05364 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446
05701 , 05702 , 05717 , 05718 , 05750
05751 , 06486 , 06487 , 06488 , 06489
06659 , 06660 , 06919 , 06920 , 07321
07322 , 07329 , 07330 , 07331 , 07332
07377 , 07378 , 07381 , 07382 , 07795
07796 , 08303 , 08304 , 08437 , 08438
09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 09444 , 10101
10102 , 11097 , 15053 , 15083 , 15084
15111 , 15112 , 15709 , 15710 , 16511
16516 , 16539 , 16585 , 16595 , 17303
17304 , 17319 , 17320 , 18413 , 18414
20948 , 20949 , 31191 , 31311 , 31312
31411 , 31412 , 31414 , 31511 , 31512
31514 , 31612 , 31712 , 31721 , 31741
31811 , 31812 , 31911 , 31912 , 32211
32212 , 32213 , 33311 , 33512 , 33514
33651 , 33711 , 33712 , 33811 , 33812
33813 , 33814 , 33815 , 34111 , 34112
34114 , 34352 , 34411 , 34412 , 34511
34513 , 34711 , 34712 , 34713 , 34714
34715 , 34717 , 34791 , 34811 , 34812
34813 , 34814 , 34815 , 34882 , 34914
34935 , 34937 , 34981 , 36033 , 36034
36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36854
37211 , 37212 , 37213 , 37214 , 37216
37246 , 37253 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307
37308 , 37309 , 37312 , 37314 , 37316
37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338
37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37371 , 37385
37386 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416
37521 , 37522 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657
37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37742
37743 , 37781 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785
37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37814 , 37912
38302 , 38304 , 38306 , 38402 , 38404
38408 , 38702 , 38703 , 38704 , 38801
38802 , 38803 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110
47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118
47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135
47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140
47150 , 47153 , 47164 , 47165 , 47166
47170 , 47176 , 47186 , 47187 , 47189
47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47203
47210 , 47216 , 47220
HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS
Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey
Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains
Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.
Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.
Step 5: Scroll down to check list of short terminated trains.
