Indian Railways Cancels These Trains Amid Rains in South India; Check Full List

The South Central Railway has cancelled, restored and rescheduled several trains due to heavy inflow of water between Nellore – Padugupadu section of Vijayawada division, track suspended between Razampet – Nandalur of Guntakal Division and heavy seepage between Renigunta – Pudi section, Chennai division of Southern Railway.

Parts of southern states continued to witness monsoon fury, with Andhra Pradesh bearing the brunt as many were killed in rain-related incidents. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate, but fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days. Coastal Karnataka will also see isolated heavy rain during this time period.

The met department also predicts light to moderate rainfall in Bengaluru today and tomorrow. From November 24 to November 26, the capital city will experience light rain.

>CANCELLED TRAINS:

12246 Yesvantpur- Howrah cancelled on November 23

12864 Howrah - Yesvantpur cancelled on November 23

07262 Vijaywada-Gudar cancelled on November 23

07261 Gudar - Vijaywada cancelled on November 23

17416 Kohlapur SCSMT - Tirupati cancelled on November 23

20920 Kevadiya – Chennai Central cancelled on November 24

22353 Patna – Banaswadi cancelled on November 25

12688 Chandigarh – Madurai cancelled on November 26

22160 Chennai Central – CST Mumbai cancelled on November 23

12164 Chennai Central – LTT Mumbai cancelled on November 23

22159 CST Mumbai – Chennai Central cancelled on November 23

12163 LTT Mumbai – Chennai Central cancelled on November 23

22619 Bilaspur – Tirunelveli cancelled on November 23

12589 Gorakhpur – Secunderabad Cancelled for want of rake on November 24

>RESTORATION OF TRAINS:

17417 Tirupati - Sainagar Shirdi: Services restored and diverted to run via Pakala-Dharmavaram-Gooty on November 23

17417 Sainagar Shirdi – Tirupati: Restored and diverted to run via Gooty-Dharmavaram-Pakala on November 24

>RESCHEDULING OF TRAIN:

12503 Bengaluru Cant - Agartala Will depart at 12:30 hrs instead of 10:15 hrs on November 23.

