Indian Railways Cancels Trains Passing Through UP, Bihar And Jharkhand Till January 22; Check Full List

Indian Railways has cancelled various trains passing through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand from January 15 to January 22. This decision has been taken in view of the interlocking work being carried out in the Lucknow-Alamnagar section. The operations of Dhanbad -Firozpur Ganga Sutlej Express have been cancelled from January 15 to January 22. For the return journey, this train has been cancelled from January 17 to January 24 January. The Kolkata-Jammu Tawi Express Train has also been cancelled from January 19 to January 22.

Indian Railways has also suspended various trains headed to Lucknow via Asansol – Patna. Two pairs of trains have been cancelled till January 24. Indian Railways has decided to refund the complete fare to the passengers of these cancelled trains.

Northern Railways has shared the information of the cancelled trains on its official Twitter account.

>Here’s Full list of Cancelled Trains

Kolkata-Jammu Tawi Express, 13151, cancelled from January 19 to January 22

Jammu Tawi-Kolkata Express, 13152, cancelled from January 21 to January 24

Dhanbad-Firozpur Ganga Sutlej Express, 13307, cancelled from January 15 to January 22

Firozpur-Dhanbad Ganga Sutlej Express, 13308, cancelled from January 17 to January 24

Triveni Express, 15073, cancelled on January 20 and January 22

Triveni Express, 15074, cancelled on January 19 and January 21

Triveni Express, 15075, cancelled from January 19 to January 24

Triveni Express, 15076, cancelled from January 18 to January 23

Lucknow - Balamau Mail Express, 04355, cancelled from January 18 to January 23

Lucknow - Shahjahanpur Mail Express, 04319, cancelled from January 18 to January 23

In last few days, a number of trains have been cancelled till January 22 due to work of doubling of bypass line between Alamnagar to Transport Nagar of Lucknow Railway Division. Due to these cancellations, passengers have been facing difficulties whereas a huge amount of loss has also been incurred by the railways.

