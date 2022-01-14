Indian Railways Changes Route for Howrah-Jodhpur and Bikaner-Howrah Express Trains

Indian Railways has changed the routes of two express passenger trains connecting West Bengal’s Howrah with Jodhpur and Bikaner stations of Rajasthan. The Railways has changed the routes of the Howrah-Bikaner and Howrah-Jodhpur express trains due to ongoing work on tracks along the route.

As per the new route plan, these trains will not pass through Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kanpur Central, Etawah, Tundla and Agra Fort stations in Uttar Pradesh. The route change decision has been taken by railway authorities as laying of third line and non-interlocking work is going on near Naini station, which is close to Prayagraj.

The third railway line is being constructed between Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Prayagraj stations to boost the connectivity on the busy Delhi-Howrah route.

Railway authorities have requested the passengers of these trains to check the new route details before boarding the trains. The passengers need to check if the trains will pass through their stations, the railway officials have suggested.

In order to avoid any inconvenience the passengers can either check the IRCTC website or can get information by calling the railway helpline. As per information, train no 12307 Howrah -Jodhpur express will travel through Prayagraj Chheoki Junction, Manikpur, Jhansi, Agra Cant, and Achnera starting from January 15. Train no 12308 Jodhpur -Howrah express will be operated via Achnera, Agra Cant, Jhansi, Manikpur and Prayagraj Chheoki Junction from January 12-15.

Train no 22308 Bikaner- Howrah express will be operated through Achnera, Agra Cant, Jhansi, Manikpur and Prayagraj Chheoki Junction route from January 12-15.

