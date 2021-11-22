Indian Railways Charged 4 Crore Senior Citizens Full Fare Since March 2020, RTI Reveals

Suspending its regular operation in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Indian Railways ran special trains for passengers. These special trains had no clause of concessional fare and in some cases, the fare prices were higher than the regular trains on the route. Now, an RTI has revealed that nearly 4 crore senior citizens were forced to pay full fare during the suspension of regular trains since March 2020, reported PTI.

Madhya Pradesh-based Chandra Shekhar Gaur had filed an RTI asking for details regarding senior citizens’ travel on trains during the coronavirus pandemic. In reply, the railways stated that nearly 3,78, 50,668 senior citizens travelled by train in the duration between March 22, 2020, to September 2021. Since concession on train fares was suspended, these senior citizens had to pay regular prices.

Advertisement

The concession on senior citizens travel goes up to 50 per cent of the fare. While senior citizens men get a 40 per cent concession, senior citizens women are entitled to a 50 per cent waiver on their fare. To qualify for senior citizens benefits, a man needs to be above the age of 60 whereas the cutoff age is set at 58 in the case of women. In 2017, the railways brought a give it up scheme allowing senior citizens to let go of the concession received on tickets.

Apart from senior citizens, railways give concession on the fare to a total of over 50 passengers categories including women and specially-abled passengers.

Meanwhile, railways recently announced the return of regular train services and said that special trains will be withdrawn after operation come back to normalcy. With the return to normal operations, nearly regular trains will be back on track. In another order, the railways allowed the serving of cooked food on trains. According to the notification issued to IRCTC, the meals can be cooked at the base kitchen as per the existing terms and conditions. In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions only ready to eat packed meals were being served on trains.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.