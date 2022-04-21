Indian Railways’ Chennai Central, Vijaywada Station Meeting Energy Demands Through Solar Power

To minimize dependency on fossil fuels and achieve the Indian government’s goal of Green Energy, the Indian Railways is making use of solar power. According to the Railway Ministry, it is meeting its electricity requirements through the solar energy generated at Vijaywada railway station in Andhra Pradesh and Dr. MG Ramachandran Central railway station in Chennai.

By using a renewable source of energy, the railway is aiming at reducing carbon emissions and contributing to the conservation of the environment.

The railways is fulfilling its energy demands through photovoltaic panels installed at station buildings. So far, 13 such buildings have been equipped with solar panels for generating electricity. These panels have the capacity of generating 130 kWp of energy which means that the railway is producing 2.2 lakh units of electricity every year.

Notably, using clean energy is not only making the railways carbon-free but also saving them lakhs of rupees annually.

Recently, the Central Railway, Mumbai Division took several initiatives to switch to cleaner energy and safeguard the environment. The Kasara, Titwala, and Igatpuri stations along with their adjoining railway premises will be run on green energy.

The Central Railway had informed in a press release that rooftop grid-connected 5 kWp solar panels are installed at Sub Divisional Hospital at Igatpuri. It added that the solar plant would generate 6000 kWh of energy annually thus saving approximately Rs 45,000 per year.

Solar plants of 40 kWp capacity each have been installed at the Kasara and Igatpuri station platforms. These plants will generate 48,000 kW of power each annually and will help save roughly Rs 7.2 lakh per year.

It had been reported last year that the Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central or Chennai Central railway, which comes under the South Central Railway (SCR) had met its 100 percent energy demand of the day through solar power.

