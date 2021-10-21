Indian Railways Discontinues 16 Trains Between Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal; Check Full List

Indian Railways has permanently discontinued the operation of eight pairs of train service operating on the routes between Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal due to low occupancy amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. This was revealed by the South Eastern Railway (SER) in response to a RTI filed by one Anuvad Chakravarthy. The cancelled trains include the Ranchi-Patna AC Express, which runs between Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi and Bihar’s capital Patna via Koderma, Hazaribagh town, and Barkakana.

>HERE’S THE FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS:

18633 Ranchi-Patna AC Express

18634 Patna-Ranchi AC Express

12865 Howrah-Purulia Express

12866 Purulia-Howrah Express

22875 Kharagpur-Purulia Intercity Express

22876 Purulia-Kharagpur Intercity Express

22886 Tata-Lokmanya Tilak Antyodaya Express

22885 Lokmanya Tilak-Tata Antyodaya Express

22861 Shalimar - Adra Rajyarani Express

22862 Adra - Shalimar Rajyarani Express

18113 Tata-Ranchi Intercity

18114 Ranchi-Tata Intercity

22821 Jhargram - Purulia Birsa Munda Express

22822 Purulia - Jhargram Birsa Munda Express

68643 Kharagpur-Hijli EMU Passenger

68644 Hijli-Kharagpur EMU Passenger

