Indian Railways Extends Delhi-Bhatinda Trains up to Fazilka in Punjab

The Indian Railways on Monday announced to extend the routes of a pair of trains operating between New Delhi and Bhatinda junction.

According to a senior officer of the Indian Railways, trains are being extended on a few routes for the comfortability of passengers and to the demand for trains.

The officer further said that the train numbering 14507/14508 Delhi junction-Bhatinda junction-Delhi junction will now travel up to Fazilka station in Punjab. “The train will start operating from November 16," added the officer.

Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar told the media, “Train numbering 14507 Delhi junction-Bhatinda junction train will start operating from November 16 and train numbering 14508 Bhatinda junction-Delhi junction will start operating from November 17."

“Both the trains will operate in the particular route till further information," added Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar.

The Northern Railway spokesperson further told the media that train numbering 14507 Delhi junction-Bhatinda junction will start its journey from Delhi junction railway station at 01:05 pm and reach Bhatinda junction railway station around 9:00 pm.

Deepak Kumar added that the train will start its journey from Bhatinda Junction railway station at 9:20 pm and reach Fazilka railway station at 11:45 pm the same day.

According to the Northern Railway spokesperson, train number 14508 will start its journey from Fazilka railway station in the early hours around 2:05 am and reach Bhatinda Junction railway station at 4:05 am. The train will restart its journey at 5:05 am from Bhatinda junction railway station and reach Delhi around 12:45 pm.

According to the Indian Railways, train numbers 14507 and 14508 during its journey between Bhatinda junction railway station and Fazilka railway station will halt at Goniana, Gangsar Jaitu, Kotkapura, Bariwala, Muktsar and Lakhewali railway stations.

