Indian Railways Extends Trips of Special Train Between Mumbai Central and Bhagalpur; Check Timings, Routes and Other Details

The Western Railway (WR) announced that it is extending trips of special train between Mumbai Central and Bhagalpur for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand. In a press release, Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination. The booking of extended trips of Train No. 09185 started on November 21 at nominated PRS counters and IRCTC website.

These trains will run as fully reserved special train on special fare, the release added. “Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains," it said. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may visit Indian Railways website www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

>HERE’S THE DETAIL OF SPECIAL TRAINS BETWEEN MUMBAI CENTRAL – BHAGALPUR:

TRAIN NO. 09185/09186 MUMBAI CENTRAL - BHAGALPUR (WEEKLY) SPECIAL TRAIN (8 TRIPS)

>09185 Mumbai Central - Bhagalpur (Weekly) Special train will depart from Mumbai Central, every Saturday at 11.05 hrs and will reach Bhagalpur at 10.00 hrs, on Monday. This train will run from November 27 to December 18.

>09186 Bhagalpur - Mumbai Central (Weekly) Special train will depart from Bhagalpur, every Tuesday at 05.00 hrs and will arrive Mumbai Central at 07.20 hrs, on Thursday. This train will run from November 30 to December 21.

>HALTS: Enroute these train will halt at Borivli, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawaimadhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Barabanki, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Kaptanganj, Narkatiaganj, Bettiah, Bapudham Motihari, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur Jn, Barauni Jn, Begusarai, Monghyr and Sultanganj stations in both directions.

