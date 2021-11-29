Indian Railways First Electric Loco Shed at Kalyan Completes 93 Years

India’s first electric loco shed completed 93 years on Sunday with Central Railway (CR) marking the day with events at the shed. The electric loco shed was established on 28 November 1928 under the Great Indian Peninsula Railway (GIPR). “ELS, Kalyan- India’s First Electric Loco Shed completes 93 years. ELS Kalyan has played a vital role in operation of locomotives during DC to AC phase, for Push-Pull method, in Covid-19 & also contributes in minimising use of Diesel Power cars enriching environment," CR tweeted.

During its 93 years journey, the Shed has maintained 16 different types of Locomotives. Since Mumbai Division is surrounded by Ghat sections on both North East and South East sides, Kalyan based locomotives perform an essential role in providing service of banking (providing additional power) for hauling mail/goods trains UP or Down the Ghat sections.

After 2007, the process of catenary conversion of Mumbai Division from DC to AC was done in North Eastern Ghat and so wide AC electric goods (WAG)-7 and WAG-5 locomotives were introduced.

Considering the capability of the team of ELS/Kalyan in ably handling various types of locomotives simultaneously, the latest technology, pure AC locomotive 6122 HP WAG-9 with IGBT Converter was added to its fleet in 2013.

Electric Loco Shed, Kaylan has an Accident Relief Train (ART) and High Speed - Self Propelled Accident Relief Train (HS-SPART) in its fleet. The Shed also played a vital role in operation of first ever Rajdhani Train on Push Pull method. The push pull method enabled was applauded on IR as it reduced the need of manpower and banking locomotives in ghat section.

The release added that ELS Kalyan is contributing towards minimising use of diesel based power cars thereby enriching environment With addition of WAP-7 locomotives and HOG systems.

“It has also maintain the shed activities of schedule/unscheduled work to provide uninterrupted freight and passenger services during Covid -19 pandemic."

