Indian Railways Installs Solar Panels at 3 Stations Under Central Railway’s Mumbai Division

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: With an aim to contribute in Indian Railways’ bid to make itself carbon-free by 2030, the Central Railway, Mumbai Division has taken a number of initiatives for using renewable energy to safeguard the environment and also to save several lakhs of rupees. In a step towards the goal, Titwala, Kasara and Igatpuri stations and its adjoining railway premises will now run on clean and green energy. This will be a feather in the cap to the already existing green energy efforts at various locations on Mumbai Division. Apart from station lighting, CR has also installed solar panels, solar trees and solar water coolers etc. at these three stations.

According to a press release issued by the CR, recently, roof top grid connected 5 Kwp solar panels commissioned at Sub Divisional Hospital at Igatpuri. “Annual energy generation of this solar plant is 6000 kWh and the annual savings will be approximate Rs 45,000," it added.

Roof top grid connected solar plant of 40 Kwp capacity each at Igatpuri and Kasara station platforms was also commissioned recently, the release said, adding that annual energy generation of this rooftop grid connected solar plant is 48,000 kW each and the annual savings will be approximate Rs. 7.2 lakhs.

“In addition to this, the roof top grid connected 5 Kwp solar panels was also commissioned recently at Titwala. Annual energy generation of this rooftop grid connected solar plant is 6,000 kWh and the annual savings will be approximate Rs. 45,000," the release added.

Mumbai Division has installed solar panels on CSMT station building, Kalyan Railway School, Kalyan Railway Hospital, Kurla and Sanpada Car sheds. Lonavala, Khandala, Dockyard Road, Asangaon, Roha, Apta, Pen and Chembur railway stations are also fitted with solar panels for power generation of more than 125 Kwp.

These measures by the Mumbai Division of Central Railway are part of the Indian Railways’ long-term sustainability goals. Further, the utilization of renewable power for non-traction, which has gained popularity among Indian Railways will not o­nly bring savings in energy expenses, but will also enable Railways to create a green, safe and livable world.

