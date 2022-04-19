Indian Railways Launch Online Ticketing System For Rail Museum; Here's Step-by-step Guide

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: People visiting the National Rail Museum (NRM) in Delhi will now be able to book tickets online through the museum’s website. The facility has been provided by the National Rail Museum, Ministry of Railways in association with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) and was announced this Monday, Live Mint reported.

The online ticketing system is likely to facilitate the entry of visitors into the museum and will also prevent unnecessary queues at the ticket counters. This, in turn, will reduce the waiting time for the visitors and will bring the NRM on par with other public and private museums and galleries in Delhi.

The launch of the system was announced by V.K. Tripathi, Chairman and CEO of Railway Board on World Heritage Day. Secretary of Railway Board, R.N. Singh was also present during the launch.

Although the tickets are now made available online, the museum will still offer the facility to book tickets through the counters. POS (point-of-sale) machines are installed at the museum where visitors can make digital payments for their tickets.

While purchasing the ticket online, one can make payment using different methods such as credit cards, debit cards, wallets, net banking, and UPI among others. The tickets carry a QR code that will be scanned by the ticket-checking staff using a mobile app.

Reportedly, the National Rail Museum draws around 5 lakh visitors every year who come to witness the 169 years of heritage of Indian Railways. The museum offers a replica of railway yard with an extensive outdoor gallery that houses diesel, steam and electric locomotives. It also has on display a collection of wagons, royal saloons, armored trains, turntables, and rail cars.

Moreover, the experience of the visitors is enhanced through interactive displays in the indoor gallery that showcase the stories related to early modes of transportation. Visitors can also book their slot online for the train/engine simulator rides at the museum.

Here’s step-by-step guide to book ticket online:

STEP 1: Visit https://www.nrmindia.org/ and click on Book Now that is on the top of the page.

STEP 2: A new window will open

STEP 3: After you select date of visit, details will appear where you can select number of visitors.

STEP 4: After selecting number of visitors, click on Individual Tickets. You will see various rise option on the screen with cost of each tickets.

STEP 5: Once you have selected your choice of ride, click on Submit button. You will be asked to either login using your IRCTC user name and password or Guest user name.

On completing the formality, you will be taken to payment option where you can make the payment online and book a visit to the rail museum.

