Indian Railways Likely to Reduce Fare of Mumbai AC Local Trains; Check Details

If you are a daily train commuter in the Indian financial capital of Mumbai, there may soon be a change that will be a pleasant surprise for you. Apart from metro-like fare slabs being introduced, with fares ranging between Rs 10 and Rs 20, Mumbai railways may be divided into zones, like that in London.

In an internal discussion, railway officials suggested putting the fares in Metro-style fare slabs, similar to those used in the London and New Delhi metro systems. All stations in the network are classified into zones under the slab system, and passengers must pay a specific amount based on the number of zones they change and transit through.

“Under the zone system, regardless of the distance travelled inside a zone, the fare will stay the same. Only when the zone is changed will the fare increase. This was originally intended for all of the Mumbai Suburban Railway but will now include only AC locals," a divisional officer said, reported Mid-Day. The Ministry of Railways has been sent the proposal for the new AC local train structure.

“In this regard, we have received a proposal. A new pricing structure for air-conditioned local trains, which will assuredly be passenger- friendly, will be revealed shortly," said Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

According to the basic information available, the monthly season ticket and other passes for AC trains will remain the same as they are now. Only daily tickets will be affected by the changes.

Due to their high base costs as compared to non-AC trains, the Mumbai local AC trains have received only an unenthusiastic reception from commuters.

At a meeting on October 12, 2021, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw agreed to decrease the tariffs. The AC local single journey ticket pricing would be brought in line with the decreased fares after a detailed meeting with divisional railway authorities and Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC). Mumbai AC locals, Mumbai AC local rates

