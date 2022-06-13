Indian Railways: North Western Railway Increases Coaches In 18 Trains

Due to the summer holidays, there has been a constant increase in the number of railway passengers. There is a heavy rush at the railway stations of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Bikaner. In recent weeks, North Western Railway has increased the number of coaches in 50 trains so that passengers can get reservations easily. For the convenience of the railway passengers, North Western Railway is once again increasing the number of coaches in 18 trains.

According to the spokesperson of North Western Railway, this heavy rush will last till the month of August. Therefore, the number of coaches can be increased in some more trains in the coming days. Trains in which the number of coaches has been increased are operating from Bikaner, Haridwar, Udaipur, Jaipur, Bhagat Ki Kothi, Dadar, Shalimar, Ajmer, Agra Fort, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. With the addition of these coaches, passengers will be able to get more berths.

Advertisement

Coaches have been increased in these 18 trains

In train number 14707/14708 Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner, one coach of second sleeper class is being temporarily increased from June 12 to June 14 and from Dadar from June 12 to June 15.

In train number 14717/14718 Bikaner-Haridwar-Bikaner, one coach of second sleeper class has been temporarily increased from Bikaner from June 13 to June 15 and from Haridwar from June 14 to June 16.

In train number 12991/12992 Udaipur-Jaipur-Udaipur rail service, one coach of second chair car class has been increased from June 11 to June 30.

In train number 20483/20484 Bhagat Ki Kothi-Dadar-Bhagat Ki Kothi, a temporary increase of one coach of second sleeper class is being done from Bhagat Ki Kothi from June 13 to June 30 and from Dadar from June 14 to July 1.

Temporary increase in train number 20971/20972 Udaipur City-Shalimar-Udaipur City train service from Udaipur City from June 11 to June 25 June and from Shalimar from June 12 to June 26.

Temporary increase of one coach of Third AC class has been done in train number 22987/22988 Ajmer-Agra Fort-Ajmer rail service from June 11 to June 30.

Train No. 14803/14804 Jodhpur-Sabarmati-Jodhpur Rail Service has been extended from Jodhpur from June 11 to June 30 and from Sabarmati from June 12 to July 1.

In Train No. 14810/14809 Jaisalmer-Jodhpur-Jaisalmer Rail Service, one coach of Second Sleeper Class has been increased from June 13 to July 2.

In train number 14819/14820 Jodhpur-Sabarmati-Jodhpur rail service, there has been a temporary increase of one coach of second sleeper class from June 12 to July 1.

Temporary increase of one coach of second chair car class has been done from June 12 to June 30 in train number 14712/14711 Sri Ganganagar-Haridwar-Sri Ganganagar rail service.

In train number 12482/12481 Sri Ganganagar-Delhi-Sri Ganganagar rail service, one coach of second chair car has been extended from Sri Ganganagar from June 13 to July 1 and from Delhi from June 14 to July 2.

Train number 14731/14732 Delhi-Bathinda-Delhi rail service will have a temporary increase of one coach of second chair car from Delhi from June 13 to July 1 and from Bathinda from June 14 to July 2.

In Train No. 22475/22476 Hisar-Coimbatore-Hisar rail service, a temporary increase of one coach of Second AC class will be applicable from Hisar from June 15 to June 29 and from Coimbatore from June 18 to July 2.

Temporary increase of one coach of Third AC class has been implemented in train number 19608/19607 Madar - Kolkata - Madar from June 13 to June 27 and from Kolkata from June 9 to June 30.

In Train No. 19601/19602 Udaipur City-New Jalpaiguri-Udaipur City rail service, one third AC class has been extended from Udaipur City from June 11 to June 25 and from New Jalpaiguri from June 13 to June 27.\

In train number 20487/20488 Barmer-Delhi-Barmer rail service, one coach of second sleeper class has been extended from Barmer from June 13 to June 30 and from Delhi from June 14 to July 1.

In train number 20489/20490 Barmer-Jaipur-Barmer rail service, one coach of second sleeper class has been increased from Barmer from June 11 to June 19 and from Jaipur from June 12 to June 30.

Train number 22483/22484 Jodhpur-Gandhidham-Jodhpur train service has been extended from Jodhpur from June 13 to June 30 and from Gandhidham from June 14 to July 1, one coach of Third AC class has been increased.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.