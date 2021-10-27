Indian Railways Running 668 Special Services to Handle Festival Rush

For the convenience of the passengers and with the increase in demand due to festive season, Indian Railways is running 668 trips of 110 special trains from Durga Puja till Chhath Puja this year. Of these, Northern Railway is running the maximum of 26 trains with 312 trips. In a press release, the Ministry of Railways said that adequate measures are being taken to manage crowd by forming queue at the terminus stations with the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches.

“Additional RPF personnel have been deployed in major stations to ensure security of passengers. Officers are deployed on Emergency Duty at major stations to ensure smooth running of trains. Staff are deployed in various sections to attend any disruption of train service on priority," the release added.

Railways is also taking measures for frequent and timely announcement of arrival and departure of trains with platform numbers.

“May I Help You" booths are kept operational at important stations where RPF Personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of the passengers. Medical Teams are available at major stations on call. Ambulance with paramedical team is also available," it said.

The release said that Security and Vigilance Department staff and Vigilance Department staff is also keeping “a watch on any malpractices – like cornering of seats, over charging and touting activity etc."

“Instructions, for maintaining cleanliness at waiting halls, retiring rooms, passenger amenity area in particular, and at stations in general, are given by Zonal Headquarters," the release added.

Meanwhile, keeping in mind large rush of people travelling to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh during Diwali and Chhath Puja, Indian Railways has decided to run several festive special trains.

According to a senior officer of the Indian Railways, two festive special trains will start their journey from Mumbai for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. People living in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will also benefit from the operation of these trains.

The officer further said that one of the trains originating from Mumbai is destined for Banaras in Uttar Pradesh and the other is destined for Bhagalpur in Bihar. Both the festive special trains will be operated between October 27 and November 17.

