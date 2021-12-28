Indian Railways Partially Cancels 8 Special Trains Due to Farmer Protest in Punjab

Indian Railways has cancelled, short terminated and diverted several special trains due to the ongoing ‘rail roko’ protest by farmers in Punjab. The farmers are protesting on the railway tracks in different parts of Punjab demanding complete farm loan waiver and compensation to the families of farmers who died during the year-long anti-farm law protests.

The rail blockade which started in Firozpur division of the Northern Railway, on December 20, by the farmers has now spread into seven locations across Punjab.

Due to the ongoing protests by the farmers the railway authorities have decided to completely or partially cancel several trains apart from diverting a few trains considering the security reasons. North Western Railway has decided to short terminate or cancel 8 trains for December 28 and 29. These trains operate connecting several cities in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu and Gujarat.

According to Lt Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, the following trains operating mostly on Jammu, Punjab and Gujarat routes will be affected due to the farmers’ agitation.

Full list of trains diverted or Partially cancelled:

1. Train No. 19223, Ahmedabad-Jammu Tawi train service, leaving Ahmedabad on 29.12.21 will operate till Bathinda station. This train service will be partially cancelled between Bathinda-Jammu Tawi.

2. Train No. 19224, Jammu Tawi-Ahmedabad train service leaving Jammu Tawi on 29.12.21 will leave from Bathinda station. This train service will be partially cancelled between Jammu Tawi-Bathinda.

3. Train No. 19225, Jodhpur - Jammu Tawi train service leaving Jodhpur on 29.12.21 will operate till Bathinda station. This train service will be partially cancelled between Bathinda - Jammu Tawi.

4. Train No. 19226, Jammu Tawi-Jodhpur rail service departing from Jammu Tawi on 29.12.21 will leave from Bathinda station. This train service will be partially cancelled between Jammu Tawi-Bathinda.

5. Train No. 12414, Jammu Tawi-Ajmer rail service leaving Jammu Tawi on 29.12.21 will depart from Delhi station. This train service will remain partially cancelled between Jammu Tawi- Delhi.

6. Train number 12413, Ajmer - Jammu Tawi train service leaving Ajmer on 29.12.21 will operate till Delhi station. This train service will be partially cancelled between Delhi - Jammu Tawi.

7. Train No. 14662, Jammu Tawi - Barmer Railway service leaving Jammu Tawi on 29.12.21 will operate from Ludhiana station. This train service will remain partially cancelled between Jammu Tawi - Ludhiana.

8. Train No. 14646, Jammu Tawi-Jaisalmer rail service departing from Jammu Tawi on 28.12.21 will operate between Ludhiana station and Jodhpur i.e. this train service will be partially cancelled between Jammu Tawi-Ludhiana and Jodhpur-Jaisalmer.

