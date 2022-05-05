Indian Railways Reduces MMTS First-class Journey Fare in Secunderabad-Hyderabad Region by 50% from Today

Indian Railways’ South Central zone has reduced the fare of the suburban train services in the twin cities of the Secunderabad-Hyderabad region i.e., Multi-modal Transport Service (MMTS) by up to 50 per cent for the first class single journey passengers. “The Ministry of Railways has decided to rationalize the basic fares of First Class in the suburban train services with effect from 5th May 2022," a release by the South Central Railway said.

The minimum charge, for up to 10 km, has been reduced from Rs 50 to Rs 25 and the maximum charge, for distances from 41-45 km, from Rs 155 to Rs 90.

Earlier, the national transporter have announced to rationalize single journey basic fare of Mumbai’s AC ordinary services running over suburban sections from May 5. In addition, single journey basic Fare for First class of ordinary train services over suburban sections has also been rationalized.

THE REDUCED FARES FOR SINGLE JOURNEY PASSENGERS TRAVELLING IN FIRST CLASS IN MMTS WILL BE AS FOLLOWS FROM MAY 5:

Currently, 86 services are being operated across a stretch of 50 Kms spread over the sections of Falaknuma – Secunderabad – Hyderabad – Begumpet – Lingampalli – Telapur – Ramchandrapuram covering 29 Railway stations.

“The services have been planned to cater to the travel needs of all the passengers duly taking into account the peak hour traffic across different stations of the MMTS section. Reduction of the fare will further benefit passengers by making available a fast and cheap transport means for the sub-urban passengers of the twin city region," the release added.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-Charge), SCR has appealed passenger to avail this benefit. He said that with the gradual increase in the MMTS passengers due to onset of summer, this reduction in fare will immensely benefit the First Class segment of passengers availing these services.

