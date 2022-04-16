Indian Railways Restores Train Services after Puducherry Express Derail in Mumbai

Indian Railways train services that were disrupted following the derailment of three coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Express on Friday near Matunga station in Mumbai have resumed operation on Saturday. Sharing a video, Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Mumbai tweeted: “Restoration work has been completed and first train on affected down fast line 22159 CSMT- Chennai passing Matunga station. Time 1.10pm."

The derailment of three coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Express has caused several trains to be cancelled, short-terminated or rescheduled. The traffic on the fast-line was also diverted to the slow corridor between Byculla and Matunga.

The coaches derailed on the night of April 15 when the engine of the CSMT-Gadag, which was moving in the same direction, dashed it sideways. Officials informed that the Dadar-Puducherry Chalukya Express was coming from platform 7 of the Dadar Terminus and entering the down-fast line when the CSMT-Gadag collided with it.

Following the accident, the Central Railways released the list of trains that were either cancelled, short-terminated or rescheduled. The cancelled trains include 11010 Pune-Mumbai Sinhagad Express, 121110 Manmad-Mumbai Panchavati Express, 11009 Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express, 02101 Mumbai-Manmad Summer Special, 02102 Manmad-Mumbai Summer Special, 12124 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen, and 12123 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen. Later, the Railways cancelled and rescheduled several more trains.

Passengers of the cancelled trains were also told to claim their refund from any PRS centre for the next three days.

A video of the train accident had also gone viral which showed the coaches of the two express trains brushing against each other before the derailment. Some passengers were also heard alerting others at the time of the accident. No injuries were reported in the accident.

According to Shivaji Sutar, an investigation will be launched to probe the collision. He also said that it was too early to say what caused the accident. “The cause of the incident will surface post the probe," he added.

