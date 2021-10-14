Indian Railways Rolls Out Fresh Patrolling Guidelines  

The Indian Railways has issued new directives for conducting patrolling duty by Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF). The fresh guidelines were issued after the Vigilance Cell submitted a detailed report on the lapses of train security.

As per reports, the Vigilance cell submitted a detailed file to the Indian Railways headquarters and RPF director general (DG) office after conducting security inspections on several express and superfast trains.

The fresh guidelines for train escorting by RPF and RPSF have been issued by the director-general of the Railway Protection Force. The senior officials of the RPF and RPSF have been asked to strictly follow the recently issued guidelines and inform all personnel of the security force.

According to the circular passed by the DG RPF, in a recent surprise check of RPF and RPSF train escorting parties by the Internal Vigilance Cell of the Railway Board, it was found that the escorting parties were being led by RPF or RPSF constables.

The Internal Vigilance Cell, in its report, also detailed that there were no sub-officer or a head constable posted as in-charge to lead the party, which shows a lack of supervision and monitoring of RPF escorts by the subordinate or senior officers.

The RPF DG has further mentioned that the escorting of trains is a routine matter and RPF or RPSF staff and their supervisory officers deployed for train escorting are not performing their duties properly. Hence, there is a need to review and revive the escorting system in trains zone wise.

In the circular from the RPF DG office, it has been directed that a subordinate officer should lead the train escorting parties as far as possible. In absence of a subordinate officer, at least a havaldar should lead the escorting party. The duty officer should inform the escorting parties about the issues including criminals and antisocial elements and the duties the dos and don’ts.

The circular also suggested to ensure effectiveness, vigilance escort checking has been fixed between 10 pm and 4 am. The duty officers have been instructed to make maximum contact with the escort parties from the station between 10p and 4 am.

