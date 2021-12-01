Indian Railways Starts Serving Cooked Meal in Trains, Menu Changed For Vande Bharat

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has started serving food in trains, like days before the first lockdown. The announcement was made by the subsidiary company of the Indian Railways on Tuesday. According to the IRCTC’s recent announcement, the company has also changed the menu for the passengers. The IRCTC is currently serving cooked food in limited trains but is planning to start its services soon for all trains.

A senior official of the IRCTC said, “Currently, the food items in the changed menu are being served in Vande Bharat trains. In other trains, we are serving cooked food according to our old menu." “Cooked food is being served in a very limited number of trains and very soon we will start serving food according to the old menu in other trains as well," added the officer.

According to the public relations officer of the ICRTC, “Earlier passengers were served with ice creams as desserts but now Vande Bharat passengers are being served with Kaju-Pista Kheer instead of ice-creams."

The officer further added that passengers now will have an option to choose between kheer, ice cream and sweets. “We have also added chocolate bars and fruit juices to our menu."

According to the IRCTC PRO, to maintain the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, all engaged in serving food and cooking are checked daily for the symptoms. “Passengers are being provided with hand sanitisers along with the food served," added the public relations officer.

Cooked food is being served only in 18 trains currently. “Earlier, we used to serve cooked food in 600 trains and managed pantry cars in 200 trains. With Coronavirus in control, we will slowly restart serving food in all trains as earlier," added the public relations officer.

The Indian Railways had stopped operating all passenger trains to break the Coronavirus chain soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a lockdown in the country last year in March. With relaxation in lockdown, the railways started operating special trains connecting important cities. However, no cooked meal was served on the trains. The IRCTC started serving cooked meals only from last week, a few days after the Railway Ministry directed the Indian Railways to operate normal trains.

