Indian Railways to Add AC First Class Coaches in Mumbai-Delhi and Ahmedabad-Yesvantpur Trains

>Indian Railways Update: For the convenience of passengers, Western Railway (WR) has decided to augment AC First Class coach in two pairs of trains on permanent basis. The booking for these coaches in train no 12907 and 16501 will start from Sunday, January 23 at PRS counters and IRCTC website. In October 2021, WR had augmented additional coaches in five pairs of special trains on a temporary basis.

In a press release, WR has requested passengers to visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in for detailed information regarding timings of halts, composition etc of trains. It has also urged passengers to adhere to all norms, standard operating procedures related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination.

CHECK DETAILS OF TRAINS WITH FIRST CLASS COACH:

Advertisement

12907/12908 Bandra Terminus – Hazrat Nizamuddin Maharashtra Sampark Kranti Express, augmented with an AC First Class coach with effect from January 26 from Bandra Terminus and from from Hazrat Nizammuddin on January 27.

16501/16502 Ahmedabad – Yesvantpur Express, augmented with an AC First cum Second Class coach from Ahmedabad on January 25, and from Yesvantpur on January 23.

In yet another development, the railways has cancelled nearly 1,500 trains trains on Saturday and Sunday due to operational reasons and foggy weather. Among those cancelled are trains that operates between Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Assam among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.