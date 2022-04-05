Indian Railways to Add Extra Coach To Durg-Ajmer Weekly Train

To handle the rush of passengers during festive or any other peak season, Indian Railways often runs special trains and adds extra coaches to the existing ones. In a similar move, the North Western Railways has announced the addition of one extra coach to the Durg-Ajmer Durg weekly train. The move is likely to benefit passengers travelling on the train’s route between Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

According to Captain Sashi Kiran, chief public relations officer, North Western Railway, one extra coach of second sleeper class will be added to train number 18213 departing from Durg on April 10, 17 and 24. Similarly on train number 18214 departing from Ajmer on April 11, 18 and 25 one temporary second sleeper class coach will be added.

Passengers intending to travel on the route and train are advised to plan their journey accordingly.

With the start of the Chaitra Navratri on April 2, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) introduced a special Navratri menu for passengers on trains. The menu has been prepared as per the fasting rituals and the type of food that’s consumed during this 9 day period. Passengers can order the Navratri special food online during their travel. The food is available at a starting price of Rs 99.

IRCTC is offering aloo chaap, sabudana tikki as starters in this Navratri special menu whereas the main course includes paneer makhni, and arbi masala. Passengers will be served sithaphal kheer as dessert on this menu

The Navratri special food can be ordered online using IRCTS e-catering service or by phone call. Passengers need to dial 1323 to order the food onboard by providing details like PNR.

Earlier, Indian Railways resumed service of coked meals on trains in February 2022 after keeping it suspended for nearly two years. Cooked food service on trains was suspended in March 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In absence of pantry services, passengers were required to carry their own food or buy ready-to-eat meal packets.

