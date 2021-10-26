Indian Railways to Cancel 6 Pairs of Special Trains from December; Check Full List

Western Railway (WR) announced the cancellation of six pairs of special trains between Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat due to operational reasons during the winter season. These trains will remain cancelled from December 1 to February 28, a release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said. Check the full list of cancelled trains below:

>HERE’S FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS:

05068 Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur weekly special running every Friday to remain cancelled from December 3 to February 25.

05067 Gorakhpur - Bandra Terminus weekly special running every Wednesday to remain cancelled from December 1 to February 23.

09017 Bandra Terminus - Haridwar weekly special running every Wednesday to remain cancelled from December 1 to February 23.

09018 Haridwar - Bandra Terminus - weekly special running every Thursday to remain cancelled from December 2 to February 24.

09403 Ahmedabad - Sultanpur weekly special running every Tuesday to remain cancelled from December 7 to February 22.

09404 Sultanpur - Ahmedabad weekly special running every Wednesday to remain cancelled from December 8 to February 23.

09407 Ahmedabad - Varanasi weekly special running every Thursday to remain cancelled from December 2 to February 24.

09408 Varanasi - Ahmedabad weekly special running every Saturday to remain cancelled from December 4 to February 26.

09111 Valsad - Haridwar weekly special running every Tuesday to remain cancelled December 7 to February 22.

09112 Haridwar - Valsad weekly special running every Wednesday to remain cancelled from December 8 to February 23.

04309 Ujjain - Dehradun bi-weekly special running every Wednesday and Thursday to remain cancelled from December 2 to February 24.

04310 Dehradun - Ujjain bi-weekly special running every Tuesday and Wednesday to remain cancelled from December 1 to February 23.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.