Indian Railways to Carry Out Jumbo, Mega Blocks in Mumbai on March 20: Check Local Train Routes, Timings

MUMBAI MEGA BLOCK AND JUMBO BLOCK: Central Railway will operate Mega Block on its suburban section of Harbour Line for carrying out maintenance work on Sunday, March 20. However, there will be no Mega Block on Main Line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kalyan station. During the block period, Central Railway will be running special services between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No. 8) station. Harbour line passengers will be allowed to to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

Western Railway will also carry out jumbo block on Sunday to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment. According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway, a jumbo block of seven hours will be taken on Up and Down fast lines between Andheri and Goregaon stations from 10.00 hrs to 17.00 hrs and a jumbo block of five and half hours from 10:00 to 15:30 hrs on the 5th line between Ram Mandir and Jogeshwari stations.

During the block, all Up and Down Fast lines suburban trains will be operated on Up and Down Slow lines between Andheri and Goregaon stations. “Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters," the release added.

CENTRAL RAILWAY

WHAT: Mega Block

WHEN: Sunday, March 20

WHERE: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm

Chunabhatti / Bandra - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

WESTERN RAILWAY

What: Jumbo Block

When: Sunday, March 20

Where: On Up and Down Fast lines between Andheri and Goregaon stations from 10.00 hrs to 17.00 hrs

On 5th line between Ram Mandir and Jogeshwari stations from 10:00 to 15:30 hrs.

