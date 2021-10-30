Indian Railways to Carry Out Mega Block in Mumbai on Sunday; These Local Train Services to be Affected

The Central Railway will operate mega block on its suburban sections in Mumbai division on October 31 to carry out various engineering and maintenance works to ensure safety of passengers. During the block period, Harbour line passengers will be permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm. Special services will also run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the period.

“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," the official release from the Central Railways reads.

>HERE IS THE FULL LIST OF VARIOUS BLOCKS TO BE THERE IN THE MUMBAI LOCAL TRAIN NETWORK ON SUNDAY:

MATUNGA - MULUND UP AND DOWN SLOW LINES FROM 11.00 AM TO 4.00 PM

Down slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.18 am to 3.36 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations and will not halt at Vidyavihar, Kanjurmarg and Nahur stations. Further, it will be re-diverted on proper slow line at Mulund.

Up slow line services leaving Thane from 10.37 am to 3.55 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Mulund and Matunga and will not halt at Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vidyavihar stations. Further, it will be re-diverted on proper Up slow line at Matunga station.

CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS – CHUNABHATTI / BANDRA DN HARBOUR LINE FROM 11.40 AM TO 4.40 PM & CHUNABHATTI / BANDRA- CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS UP HARBOUR LINE FROM 11.10 AM TO 4.10 PM

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Vadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.47 pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.56 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will remain suspended.

