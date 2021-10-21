Indian Railways to De-Reserve Second Class Coaches in Special Trains to Run as Unreserved: Check Full List

Western Railway (WR) has decided to de-reserve some second class seating coaches and have earmarked them as unreserved coaches to permit unreserved commuter travel in nominated trains from October 25. To ensure there is no confusion among reserved and unreserved passengers over seats in these de-reserved coaches, Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, said that the Indian Railways will deploy sufficient staff at stations for guidance of passengers.

>THE DETAILS OF THESE SPECIAL TRAINS ALONG WITH THE NUMBER OF COACHES TO BE RUN AS UNRESERVED ARE AS UNDER:

09011/09012 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Superfast Special will run with 7 Second Class Seating coaches earmarked as unreserved.

02935/02936 Bandra Terminus – Surat Superfast Special will run with 5 Second Class Seating coaches earmarked as unreserved.

09135/09136 Valsad – Ahmedabad Special will run with 7 Second Class Seating coaches earmarked as unreserved.

09137/09138 Dahanu Road – Vadodara Special will run with 7 Second Class Seating coaches earmarked as unreserved.

09129/09130 Valsad – Vadodara Special will run with 5 Second Class Seating coaches earmarked as unreserved.

09519/09520 Bhavnagar Terminus – Okha Special will run with 7 Second Class Seating coaches earmarked as unreserved.

09339 Dahod – Bhopal Special will run with 7 Second Class Seating coaches earmarked as unreserved.

09323 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Bhopal Special will run with 7 Second Class Seating coaches earmarked as unreserved.

02959/02960 Vadodara – Jamnagar Superfast Special will run with 5 Second Class Seating coaches earmarked as unreserved.

09419/09420 Ahmedabad – Somnath Special will run with 6 Second Class Seating coaches earmarked as unreserved.

“For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. Passengers are requested by Western Railway, to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination", the release added.

