Indian Railways to Increase Frequency of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express to 6 Days a Week From April 12

Tejas Express, India’s first private train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, will soon be returning to its normal frequency after setbacks due to Covid-19 cases. Indian Railways has decided to resume the frequency to six days a week from April 12. It will now also run on Tuesday with Thursday being the “default weekly maintenance off."

Since January 2022, train numbers 82902 - 82901 is operating 5 days a week. The train covers major commercial halts like Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Nadiad, Vapi and Borivali in Mumbai. It has capacity of 736 passengers, with two executive class chair cars of 56 seats each and eight chair cars of 78 seats each.

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, aimed at business travellers, began its commercial run from January 19, 2020. It could operate for almost 3 months before its operation was halted due to low occupancy. The train was briefly resumed in October but again low occupancy forced the decision to stop its operations in November, 2022.

The first Tejas project by Indian Railways was launched in October 2019 between Lucknow and Delhi. The train features some of the most modern facilities found in Indian trains. It is the first semi-high speed fully air-conditioned train of India operated by private operators IRCTC, a subsidiary of Indian Railways.

Sharing passengers feedback, IRCTC recently tweeted: “We at #TejasExpress always aspire to make our passenger’s travel experience most comfortable. Here are a few passenger feedbacks on Tejas Express services."

Earlier, the frequency of Tejas Express trains between Delhi and Lucknow was increased to six days a week from March 8 to May 31. Halting only at the Ghaziabad and Kanpur Railways station, the train covers the distance of 511 kilometres in 6 hours and 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, Railways has also restored the service of cooked food in trains after keeping it suspended for nearly two years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. From February 14, the cooked food services were restored on all trains. The catering services were suspended in March 2020 with the imposition of lockdown in March 2020. However, with the pandemic situation recording some improvement, IRCTC began serving ready-to-eat meals on trains from August 2021. Later cooked food services were also restored on 80 per cent of trains in January this year.

