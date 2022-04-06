Indian Railways to Introduce 26 Weekly Summer Special Trains Between Pune and Jhansi

To clear the extra rush of passengers during summer season, Indian Railways’ central zone will run 26 Superfast/Express weekly summer special trains on special charges between Pune and Virangana Lakshmibai Junction. Bookings for special train No. 01921 can be done at all computerised reservation centers and through IRCTC’s official website www.irctc.co.in. “For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App," said a CR press release. It has requested passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination.

CHECK THE FULL LIST OF TRAINS HERE:

01921 Superfast weekly special will leave Pune at 15.15 hrs on every Thursday from April 07 to June 30 (13 trips) and will arrive Virangana Lakshmibai Jn. at 09.35 hrs next day.

01922 Weekly special will leave Virangana Lakshmibai Jn. at 12.50 hrs on every Wednesday from April 06 to June 29 (13 trips) and will arrive Pune at 11.35 hrs next day.

HALTS: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Hoshangabad, Bhopal, Vidisha, Bina and Lalitpur

COMPOSITION: One AC 2-Tier, Five AC 3-Tier, 4 Sleeper class, 5 General Second Class including Guard’s Brake Van and one generator van.

Last week, Central Railway has announced 36 Superfast Bi-weekly summer special trains on special charges between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai and Samastipur Junction.

Meanwhile, Western Railway has also decided to add additional coaches in 21 pairs of trains on a temporary basis. These trains will run between, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala and Delhi.

