Indian Railways to Introduce Newer Version of Vande Bharat 2; Details Inside

The Indian Railways will soon introduce an upgraded avatar of Vande Bharat trains ‘Vande Bharat 2’ to offer improved and better railway facilities to passengers. On Friday, the ministry of railways released a press release that announced that the improved version of the high-speed train will be equipped with improved features and more advancements.

The new Vande Bharat train is expected to run from September 30. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said, “The train has got CRS clearance. That is, now the train is completely ready to run. The possibility is being expressed that the train can be flagged off from Ahmedabad on September 30."

With better speed, lesser weight, and WI-FI content played on 32-inch LCD TVs on demand, the train will also come equipped with Catalytic UltraViolet Air Purification System. The system is a newly designed Roof Mounted Package Unit (RMPU) for air purification.

According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, on the recommendation of the Central Scientific Instruments Organization (CSIO), Chandigarh, this system has been installed at both ends of the RMPU, which allows fresh air and back air containing germs, bacteria, and viruses to be filtered and cleaned.

Indian Railways is preparing to launch 75 Vande Bharat trains on the track before August 15, 2023 (in a year). According to the Ministry of Railways, the production of the remaining 74 Vande Bharat trains after the construction of the new train will be carried out as soon as possible.

In the first two-three months, two to three Vande Bharat trains will be assembled every month. After this, the production will be increased to 6 to 7 per month. In this vein, 75 or more trains will be prepared by next year.

Moreover, technical changes have been made in the new Vande Bharat Express. In the existing Vande Bharat train, only the rear part of the seat can be moved, while in the new train the entire seat can be moved as per convenience.

