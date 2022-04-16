Indian Railways to Make More Overbridges to Deal with Waterlogging Problem, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

In a bid to solve the issue of waterlogging in road under bridges (RUBs) or limited height subways (LHS), the Indian Railways has roped in the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO). Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Parliament on Wednesday that the ministry is making efforts to solve the waterlogging problem. He said that the RDSO, which functions under the ministry of Railways, is studying the problem in detail, reported Mint.

Highlighting that waterlogging is a common phenomenon, especially in remote areas, the minister also said that the Railways will invest in making more overbridges rather than road under bridges.

After studying the problem, the RDSO suggested several measures to the Railways that could help solve the water logging issue in underground railway projects. The organisation emphasised that an adequate draining arrangement was required to solve the issue. It added that the arrangement needs to be while planning the new RUBS or subways.

The RDSO also advised certain measures to solve the problem in existing underground structures. It said that water flow can be diverted to the nearest bridge or nallahs so that it doesn’t collect in the under bridge. It also suggested covering approach roads and hump at entry to RUBs with a shed.

In case excess water gets collected under bridges, the RDSO said that pumping arrangements should be made to expeditiously pump out the water. Moreover, it said that provision of cross drains and sealing of joints should be made after assessing the stability of the structure and the site.

As the waterlogging problem gets aggravated during the monsoon season, clearing of debris and silt removal is done at RUBs before the rains. In addition, monsoon patrolling is also done in identified areas to prevent waterlogging.

Earlier, it was reported that the Central Railway will carry out microtunneling in several locations across Mumbai to deal with the problem of waterlogging during monsoon, according to The Free Press Journal.

