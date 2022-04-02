Indian Railways to Run 36 Superfast Bi-weekly Summer Special Trains Between Mumbai and Samastipur; Check Details

Indian Railways’ Central zone will run 36 Superfast Bi-weekly summer special trains on special charges between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai and Samastipur Junction to clear the extra rush of passengers during summer season. Bookings for these special trains will open on April 3 at all computerised reservation centers and through IRCTC’s official website www.irctc.co.in. “For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App," said a CR press release. It has requested passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination.

LOKMANYA TILAK TERMINUS – SAMASTIPUR JN. BI-WEEKLY SUPERFAST SPECIAL (36 TRIPS)

01043 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 hrs on every Sunday and Thursday from April 10 to June 9 (18 trips) and will arrive Samastipur Junction at 21.15 hrs next day.

01044 special will leave Samastipur Junction at 23.30 hrs on every Monday and Friday from April 11 to June 10 (18 trips) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 07.40 hrs on third day.

HALTS: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Allahabad Chheoki Jn., Mirzapur, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra Jn., Hajipur Jn and Muzaffarpur Jn.

COMPOSITION: One AC 2-Tier, Five AC 3-Tier, o­ne AC 3-Tier Economy, 10 Sleeper class and 3 General Second Class.

