Indian Railways To Operate Okha-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Summer Special Trains

Indian Railways has announced to operate weekly summer special trains between Gujarat and Delhi to meet the increased demand from passengers during the summer vacation period. The weekly special trains will be operated between Okha and Delhi Sarai Rohilla stations by the North Western Railway. Passengers travelling from Delhi to Viramgam, Mehsana, Abu Road, Ajmer, Jaipur, Alwar and Rewari will benefit from these trains.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, Okha-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Okha Weekly summer special train is being operated for the convenience of passengers during summer holidays. The weekly special trains will bring relief to the passengers from Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat amid the rush for tickets during summer holidays.

Train No. 09523 Okha – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Summer Weekly Superfast Special train will leave Okha at 10.00 hrs every Tuesday and will reach Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 10.10 hrs the next day. The weekly special will be operated from April 4, 2022 to June 14, 2022.

Train No. 09524, Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Okha Summer Weekly Superfast Special train will leave Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 13.20 hrs every Wednesday and reach Okha at 13.50 hrs the next day. The train will be operated from April 20, 2022 to June 15, 2022.

On both sides the train will stop at Dwarka, Khambalia, Jamnagar, Hapa, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Viramgam, Mehsana, Unjha, Sidhpur, Palanpur, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar, Beawar, Ajmer, Jaipur, Gandhinagar, Jaipur, Bandikui, Alwar and Rewari stations.

