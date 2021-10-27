Indian Railways to Operate Special Trains From Mumbai to UP, Bihar Ahead of Diwali, Chhath Puja

A large number of people staying in different cities of the country return to their hometowns in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to celebrate Diwali and Chhath Puja with friends and families. It is during this time a large rush is seen in trains destined to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Taking into consideration these factors, the Indian Railways on Tuesday evening announced they would operate several festive special trains to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

According to a senior officer of the Indian Railways, two festive special trains will start their journey from Mumbai for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. People living in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will also benefit from the operation of these trains.

The officer further said that one of the trains originating from Mumbai is destined for Banaras in Uttar Pradesh and the other is destined for Bhagalpur in Bihar. Both the festive special trains will be operated between October 27 and November 17.

According to the schedule released by the Indian Railways, train numbering 09183 Mumbai Central- Banaras festive special train will start its journey from Mumbai Central railway station at 11 pm every Wednesday. The train is supposed to reach Ratlam station around 9 am on Thursday and reach its final destination Banaras around 2 pm on Friday.

Similarly, Train numbering 09184 will start its journey from Banaras station at 7.30 pm every Friday and reach Ratlam at 8.15 pm on Saturday. The train is scheduled to reach Mumbai Central railway station at 7.20 am on Sunday.

Train number 09185 Mumbai Central-Bhagalpur festive special train will be operated between October 30 and November 20. The train is scheduled to start its journey from Mumbai Central railway station at 11:05 am every Saturday and reach Bhagalpur at 10 am on Monday.

Train numbering 09186 Bhagalpur-Mumbai Central festive special train will leave Bhagalpur at 5:00 am every Tuesday and reach Mumbai Central at 7.20 am every Thursday.

According to Indian Railways notice, Mumbai Central-Bhagalpur-Mumbai Central festive special train and Mumbai Central-Banaras-Mumbai Central festive special train during its journey is scheduled to halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Barabanki, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Kaptanganj, Narkatiaganj, Bettiah, Bapudham Motihari, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Barauni, Begusarai, Munger and Sultanganj stations.

