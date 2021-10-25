Indian Railways to Operate Special Trains to Bihar Ahead of Diwali

With the novel Coronavirus cases declining and people booking tickets for their train journeys to meet friends and family members ahead of Diwali and Chhath, the Indian Railways on Sunday evening announced several festive special trains across the country.

As per a senior Indian Railways officer, a few superfast special trains will be started soon from different parts of the country for Bihar.

The officer further added that the Indian Railways will operate the superfast special trains between November 2 and 11. The special trains will run between Habibganj and Danapur, Kota and Danapur and Patna and Singrauli.

According to the officer, the Kota to Danapur superfast special train will pass through Guna and Shivpuri stations in the Bhopal division.

According to reports, the Habibganj-Danapur special train (01647) will depart from Habibganj station at 3:30 pm on November 2, 5 and 10. This train will halt at Itarsi at 05:10 pm, Pipariya 06:13 pm, Narsinghpur 07:43 pm, Jabalpur 09:15 pm, Katni 10:50 pm, Satna 00:05 am and the next day, at Prayagraj Chheoki 03:20 am and reach its final destination Danapur at 10:15 am.

Similarly, Danapur to Habibganj special train (01648) will operate on November 3, 6 and 11. The train will depart from Danapur station at 10:50 pm and reach Satna at 9:00 am, Katni at 10:15 am, Jabalpur at 11:45, Narsinghpur at 1:00pm, Pipariya at 2:00 pm, Itarsi at 03:00pm and Habibganj at 04:35 pm.

Danapur-Habibganj-Danpur special train will have a total of 23 coaches, including a Second AC, two-third AC, 14 sleepers, four general and two SLR. This train will halt at Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar and Ara stations during its journey on both sides.

The officer further said that the Kota-Danapur express special train (09817) will depart from Kota station at 01:40 pm on November 2, 5 and 11, while Danapur-Kota express special train will operate on November 3,6 and 12. The run via Guna and Shivpuri. The train will halt at Guna, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Bhind, Etawah, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh Jandhai, Varanasi, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar and Ara stations during its to and fro journey.

The Indian Railways has also decided to operate two special trains — one for Bihar and the other for Gujarat from Gwalior — as most of the trains currently operating are full. The two new trains to operate from Gwalior are Barauni Mail for Bihar and the other Vadodara Special train.

