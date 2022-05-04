Indian Railways to Reduce Mumbai AC Local Train Fare by 50% From May 5; Check New Prices Here

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: The Ministry of Railways have decided to rationalize single journey basic fare of AC ordinary services running over suburban sections from May 5. In addition, single journey basic Fare for First class of ordinary train services over suburban sections has also been rationalized. “There shall be no change in season ticket basic fare for AC and First class of ordinary services running over suburban sections," said a press release issued by the Central Railway.

Following a long-pending demand, Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve had last week announced that the fare of air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai will be reduced by 50 per cent.

“Keeping the common man in focus, I and our minister Ashwini ji (railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw) decided to reduce the daily single journey fare of AC local train by 50 per cent to give a relief to Mumbai passengers," Danve said.

Air conditioned suburban local services were launched first in Mumbai on Western Railway routes in December 2017. AC locals started running on Central Railway routes from January 2020. At present, the single journey fare of AC locals ranges between Rs 65 to 240.

CHECK FULL LIST HERE

Kalyan – CSMT (53.21 Km): The rationalized fare for first class single journey would be Rs 100 and for AC Single journey, it would be Rs 105.

Dombivli – CSMT (48.06 km): First class single journey: Rs 95; AC Single journey: Rs 105

Diva – CSMT (42.46 km): First class single journey: Rs 90; AC Single journey: Rs 100

Thane – CSMT (33.02 km): First class single journey: Rs 85; AC Single journey: Rs 95

Mulund – CSMT (30.56 km): First class single journey: Rs 85; AC Single journey: Rs 95

Ghatkopar – CSMT (19.30 km): First class single journey: Rs 60; AC Single journey: Rs 70

Kurla – CSMT (15.39 km): First class single journey: Rs 60; AC Single journey: Rs 70

Dadar – CSMT (8.85 km): First class single journey: Rs 25; AC Single journey: Rs 35

Byculla – CSMT (4.04): First class single journey: Rs 25; AC Single journey: Rs 35.

AC EMU Fare Structure Comparison

(With inputs from PTI)

