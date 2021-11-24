Indian Railways to Restore Catering Services in Premium Trains; Here’s How to Place Food Order Through IRCTC website

In a crucial decision, Indian Railways has decided to resume catering services with cooked food in premium trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas and Gatiman Express. According to reports, an order has already been issued to all relevant departments and stakeholders.

An earlier notification to IRCTC, accessed by CNN-News18 reads, “In view of this resurgence of rail travel and easing of Covid lockdown restrictions in eateries, restaurants, hotels and such other places across the country, it has been decided that service of cooked food be resumed and RTEs may also continue. Further, prepaid catering services with opt-out option would be restored on premium trains."

Zonal Railways will verify the catering costs based on services provided and enter the applicable tariff list and the same in the PRS software to enable booking / withdrawal of catering services, from ARP date, on that time of booking tickets, Deccan News reported. Railways will make arrangement to avail service to those who have already booked tickets to travel by these trains. However the date from which catering service will resume is not yet decided.

According to the notification, meals can be cooked at base kitchens as per existing terms and conditions. A review by the railways shows that over a period of time, there were not too many takers for packaged meals, and that passengers preferred cooked meals.

According to the review, only 7 to 10 per cent passengers purchased ready meals, while 40 to 70 per cent preferred cooked food.

An earlier order of the railways ministry, dated February 23, stating only ready-to-eat meals will be served on trains has been withdrawn. The availability of cooked meals on railway stations and platforms has already started and will continue.

On November 12, the Centre announced that all normal railway station operations will resume. More than 1,700 passenger trains have started plying now. In March 2020, when the nationwide lockdown was announced and train operations were hit, the Centre ran a number of special trains for labourers and migrant workers, as demanded by individual states.

HERE’S HOW ONE CAN PLACE A FOOD ORDER THROUGH IRCTC’S OFFICIAL WEBSITE:

>Step 1: Go to IRCTC’s eCatering official website https://www.ecatering.irctc.co.in/

>Step 2: Enter your ten-digit PNR number and click on the arrow to proceed further

>Step 3: Select the food from the list of cafes, outlets and quick service restaurants available there.

>Step 4: Place the order and select the payment mode. Either, you can choose to pay online or cash on delivery.

>Step 5: Once the order is placed, the food will be delivered to your seat/berth.

