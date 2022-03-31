Nearly two years after discontinuing the provision of bedrolls and blankets on passenger trains, Indian Railways announced the resumption of the service earlier this month. The service of bedrolls in AC coaches of passengers trains was stopped in march 2020 as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 pandemic. However, now that the number of new COVID-19 infections have dropped down, the railways resumed giving blanket and bedsheets to passengers of AC coaches.

The service, however, has not fully resumed on all routes. From April 1, the provision of bedrolls will now be extended to 11 trains operating from Indore and Mhow in Madhya Pradesh.

Passengers of the select trains will be given a pillow, blanket, two bedsheets and a towel enclosed in a sealed cover. As per a report in Zee News, these trains include Train No. 22944/22943 Indore-Pune-Indore Express, 19307/19308 Indore-Chandigarh-Indore Express, 12914/12913 Indore-Nagpur-Indore Express, and 19320/19319 Indore-Veraval-Indore Express.

Passengers of 19343/19333 Indore-Bhandarkund (Chhindawara)-Indore Express, 19334/19333 Indore-Bikaner-Indore Express, 19313/19314 Indore-Patna-Indore Express, 19321/19322 Indore-Patna-Indore Express, 12919/12920 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Shrimata Vaishnodevi-Katra Express, 12924/12923 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Nagpur Express and 19301/19302 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Yeshwantpur Express will also be given bedrolls on journeys from April 1

Earlier, the railways had started giving disposable bedroll kits to passengers on selected long-distance trains. The disposable kit carried a white bedsheet, blanket, inflatable pillow, pillow cover, face towel and three face masks.

The price of these bedrolls varied depending upon the zone and the type. In some kits, passengers were also given toothpaste, toothbrush, hair oil, comb, and paper soap. The kits were available for an additional fee of Rs 300 over the ticket price. Passengers also had the option to opt for only the blanket by paying Rs 150.

The kits were available on trains like Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express, Golden Temple Mail, Paschim express and others.

The railways have also resumed the service of cooked food/pantry on trains after keeping them suspended to the COVID-19 pandemic. In absence of cooked meals on trains, passengers had to buy packed ready-to-eat meals or carry their own food for the journey.

