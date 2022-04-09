Indian Railways to Resume Sainagar Shirdi-Chennai Weekly Express; Check Details

In a good news for devotees planning to visit the temple town of Shirdi in Maharashtra, Indian Railways have decided to restore the services of Sainagar Shirdi- Chennai weekly express. The national transporter had suspended several passenger train services to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in the country. With Covid-19 cases coming down, it has slowly started restoring the services of these trains. Recently it also started restoring the service of providing meals, linen and bed rolls on trains.

According to a Central Railway press release, bookings for train No. 22602 will open on April 09 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in. “For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App," it said.

HERE ARE THE DETAILS OF SAINAGAR SHIRDI-CHENNAI WEEKLY EXPRESS

22602 Weekly will leave Sainagar Shirdi at 08.25 hrs every Friday with effect from April 15 till further notice and arrive Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 09.30 hrs next day.

22601 Weekly will leave Dr.MGR Chennai Central at 10.20 hrs every Wednesday with effect from April 13 till further notice and arrive Sainagar Shirdi at 11.25 hrs next day.

HALTS: Ahmednagar, Daund, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam, Hindupur, Yelahanka, Krishnarajapuram, Malur, Bangarapet, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam and Perambur (for Train 22602 only).

COMPOSITION: Three AC 2-tier, Three AC 3-tier, 13 Sleeper class and 4 General Second class including Guard’s Brake vans.

