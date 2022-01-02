Indian Railways to Run 16 More AC Local Train Services on Harbour Line in Mumbai from January 3

In view of poor passenger response to the 16 Air Conditioned (AC) local train services on the Transharbour line between Thane and Panvel, the Central Railway (CR) has decided to terminate the services on the line and run these trains between CSMT-Goregaon route on harbour line from Monday, January 3, reports said.

A CR release said that 16 AC suburban services running on Transharbour line will be replaced with normal (non-AC) services with effect from January 3 due to poor patronization. Passenger occupancy of AC local on Transharbour line for the month of November 2021 was 1,197 with daily average of 40 passengers and for the month of December 2021 (upto December 20), it was 1,052 with daily average of 53 passengers.)

CR is also all set to introduce AC suburban services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Goregaon/Vashi/ Panvel/ Bandra on Harbour line (by replacing non-AC services) from Monday, January 3.

>THE DETAILS OF 16 SERVICES THAT WILL RUN AS AC SERVICES ARE AS UNDER:

98802 – B-2 Departs Bandra at 04.17 hrs, arrives CSMT at 04.48 hrs

98011 – PL-9 Departs CSMT at 04.52 hrs, arrives Panvel at 06.12 hrs

98022 – PL-22 Departs Panvel at 06.29 hrs, arrives CSMT at 07.48 hrs

98815 – B-15 Departs CSMT at 07.51 hrs, arrives Bandra at 08.20 hrs

98818 – B-18 Departs Bandra at 08.28 hrs, arrives CSMT at 08.58 hrs

98723 – GN-23 Departs CSMT at 09.02 hrs, arrives Goregaon at 09.56 hrs

98730 – GN-30 Departs Goregaon at 10.06 hrs, arrives CSMT at 11.04 hrs

98523 – V-21* Departs CSMT at 11.08 hrs, arrives Vashi at 11.57 hrs

98556 – V-44 Departs Vashi at 16.44 hrs, arrives CSMT at 17.33 hrs

98759 – GN-59* Departs CSMT at 17.37 hrs, arrives Goregaon at 18.31 hrs

98766 – GN-66* Departs Goregaon at 18.41 hrs, arrives CSMT at 19.40 hrs

98553 – V-49* Departs CSMT at 19.44 hrs, arrives Vashi at 20.34 hrs

98578 – V-64* Departs Vashi at 20.49 hrs, arrives CSMT at 21.38 hrs

98241 – PL-189 Departs CSMT at 21.42 hrs, arrives Panvel at 23.02 hrs

98244 – PL-198 Departs Panvel at 23.13 hrs, arrives CSMT at 00.32 hrs

98803 – B-3 Departs CSMT at 00.36 hrs and arrives Bandra at 01.04 hrs.

* These AC services will not be available o­n Sundays/Holidays

