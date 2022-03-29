Indian Railways to Run 182 Summer Special Trains between Mumbai and Ballia, Gorakhpur

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATES: Central Railway (CR) has decided to run 182 summer special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai and Ballia / Gorakhpur to clear the extra rush of passengers during summer season. Bookings for these special trains can be done at all computerised reservation centers and through IRCTC’s official website www.irctc.co.in. “For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App," said a CR press release. It has requested passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways to Run Summer Special Trains From Mumbai to Barmer, AC Superfast Between Pune-Jaipur Via Vasai Road

Advertisement

HERE’S FULL LIST OF SUMMER SPECIAL TRAINS:

MUMBAI-BALLIA TRI-WEEKLY SPECIAL (78 TRIPS)

01025 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 14.15 hrs on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from April 1 to June 29 and will arrive Ballia at 01.45 hrs on third day.

01026 special will leave Ballia at 15.15 hrs on every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from April 3 to July 1 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03.35 hrs on third day.

HALTS: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Harda, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Bina, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, Khargapur, Maharaj Chhatrasal Station Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Manikpur, Prayagraj, Gyanpur Road, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Mau and Rasra

ALSO READ: Churu-Ludhiana Train to Resume Operations From April 1

MUMBAI-GORAKHPUR 4 TIMES A WEEK SPECIAL (104 TRIPS)

Advertisement

01027 special (4 times a week) will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 14.15 hrs on every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from April 2 to June 30 and will arrive Gorakhpur at 02.45 hrs on third day.

01028 special (4 times a week) will leave Gorakhpur at 14.25 hrs on every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from April 4 to July 2 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03.35 hrs on third day.

Advertisement

HALTS: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Harda, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Bina, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, Khargapur, Maharaj Chhatrasal Station Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Manikpur, Prayagraj, Gyanpur Road, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Mau, Bhatni and Deoria Sadar

Composition of 01025/01026 and 01027/01028: One AC 2-Tier, Four AC 3-Tier, 11 Sleeper class and 6 General Second Class including Guard’s brake van.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.