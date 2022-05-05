Indian Railways to Run 574 Summer Special Trains From Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Shirdi; Check Full List

Indian Railways’ Central zone has announced running of 574 summer specials from/to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Lokmanya Tilak Terminus/Panvel/Pune/Nagpur and Sainagar Shirdi to various destinations for the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush of passengers during summer. “Bookings for all these summer specials can be done from IRCTC’s official website www.irctc.co.in or by visiting the nearest computerized reservation center," a release by Central Railway said. CR has requested passengers to visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App for detailed timings and halts.

HERE’S THE LIST OF SUMMER SPECIAL TRAINS BY CENTRAL RAILWAY

126 summer specials between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Manmad, Nagpur, Malda Town and Rewa

6 summer specials between Dadar and Madgaon

282 summer specials between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Shalimar, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Samastipur and Thivim

18 summer specials between Panvel and Karmali

20 summer specials between Nagpur and Madgaon

100 summer specials between Pune and Karmali, Jaipur, Danapur, Virangana Lakshmibai station and Kanpur Central

20 summer specials between Sainagar Shirdi and Dahar ka Balaji

2 summer specials between Latur and Bidar.

Central Railway has requested passengers to follow Covid appropriate behaviour for their and other’s safety.

