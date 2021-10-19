Indian Railways to Run Festival Special Trains Between Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Uttar Pradesh; Check Details

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the festive season, Western Railway has decided to run additional special trains on special fare between Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus – Subedarganj, Bandra Terminus – Mau, Surat – Subedarganj, Surat – Karmali and Ahmedabad – Kanpur Central. The booking of train nos. 09117 will open today on October 19 and of Train nos. 09191, 09193, 09187 and 01906 will open tomorrow on October 20, at the nominated PRS counters and IRCTC website, said a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.

“For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. It is worth mentioning that only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board the special train. Passengers are requested by Western Railway, to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination", the release added.

>Check full list of additional special trains to be run by WR below:

09191/09192 BANDRA TERMINUS - SUBEDARGANJ SUPERFAST SPECIAL (WEEKLY) (10 TRIPS)

09191 Bandra Terminus – Subedarganj Superfast Special will depart Bandra Terminus every Wednesday at 19.25 hrs and will reach Subedarganj at 22.20 hrs the next day. This train will run from October 27 to November 24.

09192 Subedarganj - Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will depart Subedarganj every Friday at 06.00 hrs and will reach Bandra Terminus at 11.55 hrs, the next day. This train will run from October 29 to November 26.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivli, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundla and Kanpur Central stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 3-Tier and Sleeper Class Coaches.

09193/09194 BANDRA TERMINUS – MAU JN. SUPERFAST SPECIAL (WEEKLY) (8 TRIPS)

09193 Bandra Terminus - Mau Jn. Superfast Special will depart Bandra Terminus every Tuesday at 22.25 hrs and will reach Mau Jn. at 09.00 hrs, on the third day. This train will run from October 26 to November 16.

09194 Mau Jn. - Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will depart Mau Jn. every Thursday at 19.00 hrs and will reach Bandra Terminus at 04.30 hrs, on the third day. This train will run from October 28 to November 18.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivli, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Hindaun City, Bayana, Agra Cantt., Shamshabad Town, Etawah, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Jn, Janghai Jn, Mariahu, Jaunpur and Aunrihar Jn stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

09187/09188 SURAT - KARMALI SPECIAL (WEEKLY) (12 TRIPS)

09187 Surat - Karmali Special will run from October 26 to November 30. This train running from Surat on Tuesday, October 26 will follow the monsoon timings and will depart at 19.50 hrs and will reach Karmali at 13.10 hrs, the next day.

Thereafter, this train will follow non – monsoon timings and will depart from Surat every Tuesday at 19.50 hrs and reach Karmali at 11.00 hrs, the next day.

09188 Karmali – Surat special will run from October 27 to December 1. This train running from Karmali on Wednesday October 27 will follow the monsoon timings and will depart at 14.10 hrs and will reach Surat at 08.35 hrs, the next day.

Thereafter, this train will follow non – monsoon timings and will depart from Karmali every Wednesday at 12.40 hrs and reach Surat at 08.35 hrs, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangmeshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC Chair Car, Chair Car and Second Class Seating Coaches.

09117/09118 SURAT - SUBEDARGANJ SUPERFAST SPECIAL (WEEKLY) [12 TRIPS]

09117 Surat - Subedarganj special will depart Surat every Friday at 06.00 hrs and will reach Subedarganj at 07.50 hrs the next day. This train will run from October 22 to November 26.

09118 Subedarganj - Surat special will depart Subedarganj every Saturday at 11.10 hrs and will arrive at Surat at 12.45 hrs the next day. This train will run from October23 to November 27.

Enroute this train will halt at Bharuch, Vadodara, Dahod, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Hindaun City, Bayana, Agra Fort, Etawah and Kanpur Central stations in both directions. Train No. 09118 will have an additional halt at Godhra station.

This train comprises of AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, Second Class Seating Coaches.

01906/01905 AHMEDABAD - KANPUR CENTRAL SUPERFAST FESTIVAL SPECIAL (WEEKLY) (12 Trips)

01906 Ahmedabad - Kanpur Central special will depart Ahmedabad every Tuesday at 15.05 hrs and will reach Kanpur Central at 11.55 hrs the next day. This train will run from October 26 till November 30.

01905 Kanpur Central - Ahmedabad Special will leave Kanpur Central every Monday at 15.35 hrs and will reach Ahmedabad at 11.00 hrs the next day. This train will run from October 25 till November 29.

This train will halt at Nadiad, Anand, Chhayapuri, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bayana, Rupbas, Fatehpur Sikri, Agra Fort, Tundla and Etawah stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating Coaches.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.