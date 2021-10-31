Indian Railways to Run Festival Special Trains Between Mumbai and Goa; Check Details

Indian Railways to run festival special trains between Mumbai in Maharashtra and Thivim in Goa. The trains will start from Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Panvel. In a press release Central Railway said that the bookings for the special trains on special charges will open on October 31 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

“For detailed information regarding timings of halts, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App. Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains adhering to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at destination," the release added.

>HERE ARE THE DETAILS OF FESTIVAL SPECIALS BETWEEN MUMBAI AND THIVIM:

Advertisement

LOKMANYA TILAK TERMINUS– THIVIM FESTIVAL SPECIAL

01257 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.33 hrs on November 3 and arrive Thivim at 16.50 hrs same day

01258 Special will leave Thivim at 17.30 hrs on November 4 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03.45 hrs next day

>HALTS: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg Road, Kudal and Sawantwadi Road.

PANVEL– THIVIM FESTIVAL SPECIAL

01259 Special will leave Panvel at 06.15 hrs on November 4 and arrive Thivim at 16.50 hrs same day

01260 Special will leave Thivim at 17.30 hrs on November 3 and arrive Panvel at 03.20 hrs next day

>HALTS: Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg Road, Kudal and Sawantwadi Road

>COMPOSITION FOR BOTH TRAINS: 20 Second Class Chair Car.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.