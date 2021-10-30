Home » News » India » Indian Railways to Run Festival Special Trains Between Mumbai and Shalimar from November 1; Full List Here

Passengers wait outside the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
The fully reserved special train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai and Shalimar in Kolkata will be operated by Central Railway

News Desk| News18.com
Updated: October 30, 2021, 11:10 IST

For the convenience of the passengers and to clear the extra rush during festival season, Indian Railways will run 4 trips of fully reserved special train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai and Shalimar in Kolkata, from November 1. “Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board this special train adhering all norms, SOPs [standard operating procedure] related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at destination", a release by Central Railway said.

>HERE’S THE FULL LIST OF SPECIAL TRAINS:

01255 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 22.00 hrs on November 1 and November 5 (2 trips) and arrive Shalimar at 11.35 hrs on third day.

01256 special will leave Shalimar at 15.35 hrs on November 3 and November 7 (2 trips) and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 04.05 hrs on third day.

>HALTS: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Pachora, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Nandura, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Durg, Raipur, Bhatapara, Bilaspur, Champa, Raigarh, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tatanagar, Kharagpur and Santragachi.

>COMPOSITION: One First AC, one AC 2-Tier, 14 AC 3-Tier, and 5 second class seating

>RESERVATION: Bookings for fully reserved special train No. 01255 o­n special charges will open o­n 30.10.2021 at all computerised reservation centers and on website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings and halts, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App, the release added.

first published: October 30, 2021, 11:06 IST