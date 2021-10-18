Indian Railways to Run Festival Special Trains Between Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune; Check Timings, Routes, Other Details

For the convenience of the passengers and to meet the travel demands ahead of Diwali and Chhath Puja, Indian Railways has decided to run special trains between Nagpur - Karmali / Mumbai and Pune and Bhagat ki Kothi. Informing about the same, Central Railway (CR) said that bookings for fully reserved special train on special charges will open today, October 18, at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

The announcement comes in a bid to provide a comfortable and convenient travel experience to passengers. According to the CR, railway passengers can either visit the web portal of Indian Railways or open the NTES app for details. They can also contact RailMadad Helpline Number 139. All passengers who are looking forward to availing the Festival Special train services have to follow all COVID-19 guidelines and protocols, issued by Central governments while travelling.

Advertisement

>HERE’S THE COMPLETE LIST:

NAGPUR-KARMALI WEEKLY SUPERFAST SPECIAL

01239 Superfast Special will leave Nagpur at 15.50 hrs every Saturday with effect from October 30 to November 20 and arrive Karmali at 14.30 hrs next day.

01240 Superfast Special will leave Karmali at 20.40 hrs every Sunday with effect from October 31 to November 21 and arrive Nagpur at 20.10 hrs next day.

>HALTS: Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusaval, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim.

>COMPOSITION: One AC-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper class, 6 second class seating.

MUMBAI- NAGPUR WEEKLY SUPERFAST SPECIAL

01247 Superfast Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 22.55 hrs every Friday with effect from October 29 to November 19 and arrive Nagpur at 13.10 hrs next day.

Advertisement

01248 Superfast Special will leave Nagpur at 17.40 hrs every Saturday with effect from October 30 to November 20 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 08.30 hrs next day.

>HALTS: Kalyan, Igatpuri (only for 01248), Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.

>COMPOSITION: One AC First Class, Two AC-2 Tier, Five AC-3 Tier, 5 Sleeper class, 6 second class seating

PUNE-BHAGAT KI KOTHI WEEKLY SPECIAL

Advertisement

01249 Special will leave Pune at 20.10 hrs on every Friday with effect from October 22 to November 19 and arrive Bhagat Ki Kothi at 19.55 hrs next day.

01250 Weekly Special will leave Bhagat ki Kothi at 22.20 hrs on every Saturday with effect from October 23 to November 20 and arrive Pune at 19.05 hrs next day.

>HALTS: Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Palanpur, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdhari and Luni.

>COMPOSITION: One AC-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper class, 6 second class seating.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.