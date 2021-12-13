Indian Railways to Run Mumbai-Delhi August Kranti Rajdhani Express with Tejas Rakes; See Photos

Western Railway has decided to replace three rakes of Train No. 12953/12954 Mumbai Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express with Tejas rakes Ex Mumbai Central with effect from December 12 and Ex Hazrat Nizamuddin with effect from December 13. These new rakes have special smart features for enhanced passenger safety and comfort, said a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of the Western Railway. With the use of Tejas SMART Coach, Indian Railways aims to move to predictive maintenance instead of preventive maintenance, the release added.

HERE ARE THE NEW FEATURES OF THIS RAJDHANI TEJAS EXPRESS:

The smart coaches will provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems.

It is equipped with Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server.

PICCU records the data of WSP, CCTV recording, Toilet odour sensors, panic switch and other items integrated with fire detection and alarm system, air quality and choke filter sensor and energy meter.

This is the fourth Rajdhani to be upgraded with Tejas Smart sleeper coaches after the Mumbai- New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Patna-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and Agartala-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express.

WR TO REPLACE THE CONVENTIONAL RAKES WITH LHB RAKES

Western Railway has also decided to replace the conventional rakes with LHB rakes of Train No. 22927/22928 Bandra Terminus – Ahmedabad Lokshakti Express and Train No. 19031/19032 Ahmedabad – Yog Nagari Rishikesh Yoga Express.

Train No. 22927/28 Bandra Terminus – Ahmedabad Lokshakti Express will run with LHB rakes Ex Bandra Terminus with effect from December 15 and Ex Ahmedabad with effect from December 18.

Train No. 19031/32 Ahmedabad – Yog Nagari Rishikesh Yoga Express will run with LHB rakes Ex Ahmedabad with effect from December 16 and Ex Rishikesh with effect from December 17.

