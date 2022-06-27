Indian Railways to Run Swadesh Darshan Special Train From Madhya Pradesh; Check Details

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) will soon flag off Swadesh Darshan special tourist train from Madhya Pradesh. The train will operate from Rewa station via Jabalpur and Rani Kamlapati on October 8 for the Uttar Darshan Yatra with Vaishnodevi.

This IRCTC tour package is for 7 nights and 8 days. The itinerary includes visits to Haridwar, Rishikesh, Amritsar, and Vaishnodevi.

Price:

Budget Class – Sleeper Class will cost Rs 12,950, Standard Class – Sleeper Class Rs 14,650, Comfort Class – AC Third Class Rs 24,050 per person.

Advertisement

The tour package, along with accident insurance of Rs 4 lakh, includes tea, breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Budget class passengers will be accommodated in Hall/Dharamsala, standard class passengers will be accommodated in non-AC budget hotels, and comfort class passengers in AC economy hotels. For local excursions, non-AC buses for budget and standard class passengers and AC buses for comfort class passengers will be provided.

Booking can be done through the official site of IRCTC or by visiting an authorised agent.

For more information and booking in this regard, you can contact IRCTC’s Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Indore offices on phone numbers:

Jabalpur- 0761-4010702, 9321901832, 8287931656, 8287931724, 9321901862

Bhopal- 0755-4057982, 9321901862, 8287931656, 8287931724, 8287931724, 9321901861 Indore- 0731-2522200, 8287931723, 9321901866, 9321901865

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.