Indian Railways to Run Weekly Summer Special Trains Between, Maharashtra, UP, MP and Gujarat

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run several summer special trains on special fare for various destinations between Mumbai, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Surat and Subedarganj in Uttar Pradesh. The booking for these trains will start from April 10 at PRS counters and IRCTC website.

“For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App," said a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway. It requested passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination.

CHECK DETAILS OF SUMMER SPECIAL TRAINS BELOW:

05054/05053 BANDRA TERMINUS - GORAKHPUR SPECIAL (WEEKLY) (22 TRIPS)

Train No. 05054 Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur Special will leave Bandra Terminus every Saturday at 19.25 hrs and will reach Gorakhpur at 06.25 hrs the third day. This train will run from April 16 to June 25.

Train No. 05053 Gorakhpur - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Gorakhpur every Friday at 04.10 hrs and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 16.00 hrs the next day. This train will run from April 15 till June 24.

HALTS: Enroute this train will halt at Borivli, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara Jn, Ratlam Jn, Kota Jn, Gangapur City, Bharatpur Jn, Achhnera Jn, Mathura Jn, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Central, Aishbag, Gonda Jn, Basti and Khalilabad stations in both directions.

This train comprises of General Second Class coaches.

09191/09192 BANDRA TERMINUS - KANPUR ANWARGANJ SUPERFAST SPECIAL (WEEKLY) (20 TRIPS)

Train No. 09191 Bandra Terminus - Kanpur Anwargaj Superfast Special will leave Bandra Terminus every Thursday at 04.55 hrs and will reach Kanpur Anwargaj at 07.00 hrs the next day. This train will run from April 14 till June 16.

Train No. 09192 Kanpur Anwargaj - Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will depart from Kanpur Anwargaj every Friday at 08.40 hrs and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 11.55 hrs the next day. This train will run from April 15 till June17.

HALTS: Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Ratlam Jn, Shamgarh, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, Gangapur City, Hindaun City , Bharatpur Jn , Achhnera Jn, Mathura Jn, Kasganj, Farrukhabad Jn stations in both directions.

This train comprises of General Second Class coaches.

09117/09118 SURAT - SUBEDARGANJ SUPERFAST SPECIAL (WEEKLY) (20 TRIPS)

Train No. 09117 Surat - Subedarganj Superfast Special will leave Surat every Friday at 06.00 hrs and will reach Subedarganj at 08.40 hrs the next day. This train will run from April 15 till June 17.

Train No. 09118 Subedarganj - Surat Superfast Special will depart from Subedarganj every Saturday at 19.55 hrs and will arrive Surat at 20.00 hrs the next day. This train will run from April 16 till June 18.

HALTS: Enroute this train will halt at Bharuch Jn, Vadodara Jn, Dahod, Ratlam Jn, Ujjain Jn, Maksi Jn, Shajapur, Pachor Road, Biyavra Rajgarh, Ruthiyai, Guna, Badarwas, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Malanpur, Soni, Bhind, Etawah, Govindpuri and Fatehpur stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 3-Tier and Sleeper Class coaches.

